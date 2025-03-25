Americas > Washington’s cap-and-trade participation inches higher in Q1

Published 01:52 on March 25, 2025

The number of entities registered with active accounts in Washington’s cap-and-trade programme ticked up in an early look at Q1 data, the state's Department of Ecology (ECY) figures showed.
