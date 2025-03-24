Iowa lawmakers introduce bill to ban eminent domain for CO2 pipelines
Published 21:52 on March 24, 2025 / Last updated at 21:52 on March 24, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US, Voluntary
Iowa legislators filed a bill this month to restrict the use of eminent domain for CO2 pipeline projects, adding to mounting challenges against a multi-state developer already facing uncertainty after South Dakota passed a similar legislation.
