Iowa lawmakers introduce bill to ban eminent domain for CO2 pipelines

Published 21:52 on March 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:52 on March 24, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

Iowa legislators filed a bill this month to restrict the use of eminent domain for CO2 pipeline projects, adding to mounting challenges against a multi-state developer already facing uncertainty after South Dakota passed a similar legislation.
