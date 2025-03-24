Americas > RGGI Market: RGAs rocket up 10% WoW on back of sustained volumes, depleted CCR

RGGI Market: RGAs rocket up 10% WoW on back of sustained volumes, depleted CCR

Published 22:25 on March 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:25 on March 24, 2025  / /  Americas, US

RGGI allowance (RGA) prices rocketed up over 10% week-on-week last week due to strong buying interest in light of the depletion of the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) at the Q1 auction earlier this month, traders said.
RGGI allowance (RGA) prices rocketed up over 10% week-on-week last week due to strong buying interest in light of the depletion of the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) at the Q1 auction earlier this month, traders said.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.