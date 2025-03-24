BRIEFING: Pressure of energy transition metals on nature is an unresolved red light -experts

Published 14:52 on March 24, 2025 / Last updated at 14:52 on March 24, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The potentially detrimental impact on nature as a result of the drive for energy transition minerals and metals is an “unresolved red light” that governments are struggling to navigate, with a clear need for stricter regulatory frameworks, said industry experts at an event on Monday.