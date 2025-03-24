Japanese LNG drive would be better spent on domestic renewables -think tank

Published 11:10 on March 24, 2025 / Last updated at 11:10 on March 24, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Japan

Japan would be better able to shore up its domestic energy security via investing more in renewables within its own borders than LNG projects outside of them, especially in geopolitically fraught areas, a think tank warned this week.