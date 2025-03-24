Japanese LNG drive would be better spent on domestic renewables -think tank
Published 11:10 on March 24, 2025 / Last updated at 11:10 on March 24, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Japan
Japan would be better able to shore up its domestic energy security via investing more in renewables within its own borders than LNG projects outside of them, especially in geopolitically fraught areas, a think tank warned this week.
Japan would be better able to shore up its domestic energy security via investing more in renewables within its own borders than LNG projects outside of them, especially in geopolitically fraught areas, a think tank warned this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.