Euro Markets: EUAs almost unchanged as activity slows ahead of Wednesday options expiry
Published 17:28 on March 24, 2025 / Last updated at 17:34 on March 24, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices ended Monday virtually unchanged after largely rangebound trading, as the imminent expiry of March options contracts continued to focus the market around the leading strike prices, while natural gas recovered from early losses amid renewed efforts at reaching a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.
European carbon prices ended Monday virtually unchanged after largely rangebound trading, as the imminent expiry of March options contracts continued to focus the market around the leading strike prices, while natural gas recovered from early losses amid renewed efforts at reaching a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.