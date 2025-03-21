Auditable, transparent AI models could unlock market confidence in carbon credits -panellists
Published 00:55 on March 21, 2025 / Last updated at 00:55 on March 21, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary
With a large amount of data available on projects generating carbon credits, AI could be deployed to inform buyers and to build market confidence, as long as it enhances data integrity, panellists said on a webinar hosted by the IETA on Thursday.
