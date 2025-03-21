Affordability concerns weigh on Washington’s considerations to tighten WCFS
Published 00:20 on March 21, 2025 / Last updated at 00:20 on March 21, 2025 / Chris Ward and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
A bill that aims to tighten the carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets under the Washington Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS) drew opposition at Wednesday’s public hearing over affordability concerns, while proponents stressed the need for broader market alignment.
A bill that aims to tighten the carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets under the Washington Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS) drew opposition at Wednesday’s public hearing over affordability concerns, while proponents stressed the need for broader market alignment.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.