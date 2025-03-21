Affordability concerns weigh on Washington’s considerations to tighten WCFS

Published 00:20 on March 21, 2025 / Last updated at 00:20 on March 21, 2025 / Chris Ward and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

A bill that aims to tighten the carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets under the Washington Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS) drew opposition at Wednesday’s public hearing over affordability concerns, while proponents stressed the need for broader market alignment.