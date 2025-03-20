North American Clean Fuels Markets: LCFS credit prices take a breather following positive signals from ARB

Published 01:25 on March 20, 2025 / Last updated at 01:25 on March 20, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu, Bijeta Lamichhane and Chris Ward

California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices lifted in March after regulator ARB indicated that programme changes could take effect in time for Q1 2025 reporting, while Washington's senate considered a bill to increase the stringency of its clean fuels programme Wednesday.