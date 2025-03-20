Africa > INTERVIEW: Corporates exposed to carbon taxes more interested in buying Article 6 credits, developer says

INTERVIEW: Corporates exposed to carbon taxes more interested in buying Article 6 credits, developer says

Published 13:51 on March 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:51 on March 20, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary

There is an increasing demand for Article 6 credits from the private sector, especially from individual companies that are exposed to carbon taxes, a California-headquartered developer told Carbon Pulse.
There is an increasing demand for Article 6 credits from the private sector, especially from individual companies that are exposed to carbon taxes, a California-headquartered developer told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.