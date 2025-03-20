Americas > New Mexico eases compliance CI standards in draft clean fuels programme rules

Published 04:07 on March 20, 2025

New Mexico's environment ministry on Wednesday increased proposed carbon intensity (CI) levels as it drafts rules for the state's Clean Transportation Fuel Standard (CTFS) regulation, thereby easing compliance obligations for gasoline and diesel while allowing for higher credit generation for renewable diesel (RD) and biodiesel suppliers.
