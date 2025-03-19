Washington lawmakers consider increased carbon intensity reduction targets under clean fuels programme

March 19, 2025 / Chris Ward and Bijeta Lamichhane

Washington's senate committee on Wednesday will consider a bill that aims to adjust carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets under the state's Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS).