Americas > Washington lawmakers consider increased carbon intensity reduction targets under clean fuels programme

Washington lawmakers consider increased carbon intensity reduction targets under clean fuels programme

Published 01:50 on March 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:50 on March 19, 2025  / and /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

Washington's senate committee on Wednesday will consider a bill that aims to adjust carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets under the state's Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS).
Washington's senate committee on Wednesday will consider a bill that aims to adjust carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets under the state's Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.