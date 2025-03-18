Americas > California legislators amend cap-and-trade extension bill to instead revise price ceiling

Published 20:36 on March 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 20:36 on March 18, 2025  / /  Americas, US

California lawmakers this week amended one of the bills introduced to cement the state legislature’s intent to extend the cap-and-trade programme past 2030, stripping reauthorisation language to instead adjust price ceiling provisions under the scheme.
