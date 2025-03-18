UK opposition leader starts retreat from “impossible” 2050 net zero goal

Published 15:14 on March 18, 2025 / Last updated at 15:14 on March 18, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA

Britain’s goal for net zero emissions by 2050 is “impossible” to achieve, lacks a proper plan, and is driving up the country’s energy costs and reliance on countries that “do not share our values” — namely, China — the leader of the opposition Conservative party, Kemi Badenoch, said on Tuesday.