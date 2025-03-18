EMEA > UK opposition leader starts retreat from “impossible” 2050 net zero goal

UK opposition leader starts retreat from “impossible” 2050 net zero goal

Britain’s goal for net zero emissions by 2050 is “impossible” to achieve, lacks a proper plan, and is driving up the country’s energy costs and reliance on countries that “do not share our values” — namely, China — the leader of the opposition Conservative party, Kemi Badenoch, said on Tuesday.
