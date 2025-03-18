Americas > Hybrid DAC developer to launch 450 tCO2/yr module in summer 2025

Hybrid DAC developer to launch 450 tCO2/yr module in summer 2025

Published 01:01 on March 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:01 on March 18, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A US-based developer that uses proprietary hybrid direct air capture (HDAC) technology will bring a scalable module online by summer 2025, the CEO said in New York on Monday.
A US-based developer that uses proprietary hybrid direct air capture (HDAC) technology will bring a scalable module online by summer 2025, the CEO said in New York on Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.