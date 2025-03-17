Americas > DAC carbon removal capacity to hit 5.5 MtCO2 by 2032 in “hugely conservative” outlook, say analysts

DAC carbon removal capacity to hit 5.5 MtCO2 by 2032 in “hugely conservative” outlook, say analysts

Published 19:17 on March 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:17 on March 17, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, US, Voluntary

At least 5.5 million tonnes CO2 will be removed annually by DAC facilities worldwide by 2032, attendees heard at the 2025 Global Direct Air Capture Conference in New York on Monday.
At least 5.5 million tonnes CO2 will be removed annually by DAC facilities worldwide by 2032, attendees heard at the 2025 Global Direct Air Capture Conference in New York on Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.