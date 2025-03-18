BRIEFING: Oregon expands support for manufacturers in transition to ZEVs

Published 01:59 on March 18, 2025 / Last updated at 01:59 on March 18, 2025 / Allison Gacad and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US

Oregon regulators proposed a new mechanism on Monday to support truck manufacturers with the transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), following industry concerns of insufficient sales to meet compliance with regulations.