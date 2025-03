Canadian gov’t watchdog assumes production cuts, compliance cost at C$800/t under oil and gas emissions cap

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) assumed the oil and gas industry would cut production rather than mitigate emissions under a proposed emissions cap, which they expect could result in compliance costs of nearly C$800 ($560) per tonne of CO2e, well below environment ministry projections.