Canadian gov’t watchdog assumes production cuts, compliance cost at C$800/t under oil and gas emissions cap
Published 01:43 on March 18, 2025 / Last updated at 01:43 on March 18, 2025 / Chris Ward / Americas, Canada
The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) assumed the oil and gas industry would cut production rather than mitigate emissions under a proposed emissions cap, which they expect could result in compliance costs of nearly C$800 ($560) per tonne of CO2e, well below environment ministry projections.
