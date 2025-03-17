New York comptroller warns of IRA funding uncertainty for state energy, climate programmes

Published 20:58 on March 17, 2025

New York has received a total of nearly $2 billion in grants to date from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), although federal funding uncertainty could jeopardise the impact of those dollars, according to a new report published by the state.