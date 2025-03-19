EMEA > Northern Ireland will have to tackle farming emissions to reach net zero -CCC

Northern Ireland will have to tackle farming emissions to reach net zero -CCC

Published 00:01 on March 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:00 on March 17, 2025  / /  EMEA

Northern Ireland will have to tackle its highest-emitting sector — agriculture — by providing incentives for farmers to decarbonise, in order to achieve a 77% emissions reduction by 2040 and reach net zero by 2050, the UK's independent climate advisor said on Wednesday.
Northern Ireland will have to tackle its highest-emitting sector — agriculture — by providing incentives for farmers to decarbonise, in order to achieve a 77% emissions reduction by 2040 and reach net zero by 2050, the UK's independent climate advisor said on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.