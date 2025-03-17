Power sector flags “major issues” with EU-UK electricity trade ahead of CBAM

Published 15:50 on March 17, 2025 / Last updated at 15:50 on March 17, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Electricity producers have called on the European Commission to improve the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) before it starts applying next year, pointing to the risk of “double paying” CO2 charges when importing from the UK, and asking for “more realistic default values” to be applied when evaluating the carbon intensity of Britain’s electricity exports to Europe.