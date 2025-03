Power sector flags “major issues” with EU-UK electricity trade ahead of CBAM

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Electricity producers have called on the European Commission to improve the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) before it starts applying next year, pointing to the risk of “double paying” CO2 charges when importing from the UK, and asking for “more realistic default values” to be applied when evaluating the carbon intensity of Britain’s electricity exports to Europe.