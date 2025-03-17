Euro Markets: EUAs drift lower amid steady selling despite pull of March options
Published 17:20 on March 17, 2025 / Last updated at 18:41 on March 17, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowance prices began the week on a quiet note, with trade volume and volatility somewhat diminished compared to recent weeks, as the looming March options contract expiry continued to keep prices within range of key strike price levels at €70-€75.
