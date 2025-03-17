Banks won’t voluntarily shift towards net zero – they need a regulatory push, study finds
Published 15:20 on March 17, 2025 / Last updated at 15:20 on March 17, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, Voluntary
Swiss banks have the necessary tools to hit net zero emissions by 2050, but the fear of losing competitiveness is holding them back, according to a study that raises doubts about the effectiveness of voluntary commitments from banks worldwide.
Swiss banks have the necessary tools to hit net zero emissions by 2050, but the fear of losing competitiveness is holding them back, according to a study that raises doubts about the effectiveness of voluntary commitments from banks worldwide.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.