EU ministers converge on need to cut energy costs, clash on mix preferences

Published 18:44 on March 17, 2025

The EU's 27 energy ministers broadly endorsed the European Commission's proposed action plan for affordable energy but revealed deep fault lines over national approaches and choices of energy mix.
