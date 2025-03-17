Asia Pacific > Indonesia plans to expand carbon trading to nine industries by 2027

Indonesia plans to expand carbon trading to nine industries by 2027

Published 09:42 on March 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:42 on March 17, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

Indonesia's Ministry of Industry on Monday announced plans to lead nine industrial sub-sectors in carbon trading activities scheduled to begin in 2027, according to state news agency Antara.
Indonesia's Ministry of Industry on Monday announced plans to lead nine industrial sub-sectors in carbon trading activities scheduled to begin in 2027, according to state news agency Antara.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.