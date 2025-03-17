Africa > South Africa likely to face carbon credit shortage for another decade, analysts find

South Africa likely to face carbon credit shortage for another decade, analysts find

Published 08:58 on March 17, 2025

The current shortfall of carbon offsets in the South African market is expected to continue over the next decade under a default compliance scenario, with supply expected to supersede demand only in 2038, according to a recently published analysis.
