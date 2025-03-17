Asia Pacific > PREVIEW: NZ ETS auction tipped to fail as spot price well below auction floor

PREVIEW: NZ ETS auction tipped to fail as spot price well below auction floor

Published 05:33 on March 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:33 on March 17, 2025

New Zealand’s upcoming emissions trading scheme (ETS) auction is all but guaranteed to decline as secondary market prices sit some NZ$8 below the auction price floor, according to market participants.
