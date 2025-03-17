Trading house gets out of Australian cattle station investment due to long wait for new ACCU methods
Published 00:12 on March 17, 2025 / Last updated at 00:12 on March 17, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
A carbon and commodities trading house has bailed on its investment in an Australian cattle station where it hoped to develop an Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) project, fed up with waiting on new methods to be finalised.
A carbon and commodities trading house has bailed on its investment in an Australian cattle station where it hoped to develop an Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) project, fed up with waiting on new methods to be finalised.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.