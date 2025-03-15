CFTC: Auctions drive compliance positioning, LCFS optimism catches speculators
Published 08:10 on March 15, 2025 / Last updated at 08:10 on March 15, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Canada, US
Compliance entities reduced net length across North American carbon markets around first quarter allowance auctions, while investors added Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LFS) length after prospects of a Q1 2025 implementation of programme updates fuelled optimism, latest figures from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.
Compliance entities reduced net length across North American carbon markets around first quarter allowance auctions, while investors added Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LFS) length after prospects of a Q1 2025 implementation of programme updates fuelled optimism, latest figures from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.