CFTC: Auctions drive compliance positioning, LCFS optimism catches speculators

Published 08:10 on March 15, 2025 / Last updated at 08:10 on March 15, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Canada, US

Compliance entities reduced net length across North American carbon markets around first quarter allowance auctions, while investors added Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LFS) length after prospects of a Q1 2025 implementation of programme updates fuelled optimism, latest figures from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.