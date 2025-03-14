Americas > Mark Carney sworn in as Canadian PM, selects new environment minister

Mark Carney sworn in as Canadian PM, selects new environment minister

Published 20:09 on March 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 20:09 on March 14, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary

Liberal leader Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada’s 24th Prime Minister on Friday and ushered Steven Guilbeault, former environment minister, into a new post in his cabinet.
Liberal leader Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada’s 24th Prime Minister on Friday and ushered Steven Guilbeault, former environment minister, into a new post in his cabinet.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.