Germany on track for 2030 climate target, not for long-term goals
Published 17:21 on March 14, 2025 / Last updated at 17:21 on March 14, 2025 / Sonja van Renssen / EMEA, EU ETS
Total greenhouse gas emissions in Germany dropped again in 2024, putting the country roughly on track for 2030, but continued high transport and heating emissions are putting the country's 2045 climate neutrality target in jeopardy, the German Environment Agency (UBA) reported on Friday.
