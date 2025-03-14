EMEA > German Greens secure €100 bln for climate in landmark deal

German Greens secure €100 bln for climate in landmark deal

Published 15:15 on March 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:15 on March 14, 2025  / /  EMEA

Germany will earmark €100 billion of a new €500 bln infrastructure fund for climate action, in exchange for support from the Greens to push the fund and a historic reform of the country’s debt brake through the Bundestag.
Germany will earmark €100 billion of a new €500 bln infrastructure fund for climate action, in exchange for support from the Greens to push the fund and a historic reform of the country’s debt brake through the Bundestag.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.