RGGI Market: Q1 auction clears in line with secondary market and trader expectations, CCR sold out
Published 14:50 on March 14, 2025 / Last updated at 14:53 on March 14, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US
The first RGGI cap-and-trade auction of 2025 settled in line with RGGI Allowances (RGAs) in the secondary market the day before the sale, and below $20 as many market participants had expected, with Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) volumes cleared out.
The first RGGI cap-and-trade auction of 2025 settled in line with RGGI Allowances (RGAs) in the secondary market the day before the sale, and below $20 as many market participants had expected, with Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) volumes cleared out.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.