RGGI Market: Q1 auction clears in line with secondary market and trader expectations, CCR sold out

Published 14:50 on March 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:53 on March 14, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The first RGGI cap-and-trade auction of 2025 settled in line with RGGI Allowances (RGAs) in the secondary market the day before the sale, and below $20 as many market participants had expected, with Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) volumes cleared out.
