Asia Pacific > Pakistan opens draft carbon market rules for public consultation

Pakistan opens draft carbon market rules for public consultation

Published 13:54 on March 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:54 on March 14, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCCEC) this week opened its first draft carbon market rules for public consultation, following weeks of review by an expert committee.  
Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCCEC) this week opened its first draft carbon market rules for public consultation, following weeks of review by an expert committee.  


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.