Asia Pacific > UK hits restart with China on climate change dialogue

UK hits restart with China on climate change dialogue

Published 14:18 on March 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:18 on March 14, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, China, EMEA

The UK will restart a meaningful climate change dialogue with China, as Energy Secretary Ed Miliband arrived in Beijing on Friday for the first formal talks to accelerate climate action in nearly eight years.
The UK will restart a meaningful climate change dialogue with China, as Energy Secretary Ed Miliband arrived in Beijing on Friday for the first formal talks to accelerate climate action in nearly eight years.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.