EMEA > EU land carbon sink in crisis, as ‘unlikely’ targets loom -report

EU land carbon sink in crisis, as ‘unlikely’ targets loom -report

Published 15:39 on March 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:39 on March 14, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, Nature-based, Voluntary

The European Union’s land carbon sink has been in rapid decline, jeopardising the bloc's climate targets for 2030 and beyond, finds a new report by the Institute for European Environmental Policy (IEEP).
The European Union’s land carbon sink has been in rapid decline, jeopardising the bloc's climate targets for 2030 and beyond, finds a new report by the Institute for European Environmental Policy (IEEP).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.