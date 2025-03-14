Up to 2.6 MtCO2 emitted due to gold mining in Peruvian peatlands -study
Published 13:51 on March 14, 2025 / Last updated at 13:51 on March 14, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
An academic study published this week has found that gold mining in the southern Peruvian Amazon has compromised not only forests, but peatlands – releasing an additional 2.6 million tonnes CO2 into the atmosphere, with the potential to emit much more.
An academic study published this week has found that gold mining in the southern Peruvian Amazon has compromised not only forests, but peatlands – releasing an additional 2.6 million tonnes CO2 into the atmosphere, with the potential to emit much more.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.