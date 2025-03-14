Asia Pacific > Indian firm signs agreement with Mitsubishi to scale ERW projects in South Asia

Published 11:55 on March 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:55 on March 14, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

An Indian carbon removal firm has entered into an agreement with Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corporation to scale carbon dioxide removal (CDR) in South Asia by generating high quality and durable credits through enhanced rock weathering (ERW) projects.
