Indian firm signs agreement with Mitsubishi to scale ERW projects in South Asia
Published 11:55 on March 14, 2025 / Last updated at 11:55 on March 14, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
An Indian carbon removal firm has entered into an agreement with Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corporation to scale carbon dioxide removal (CDR) in South Asia by generating high quality and durable credits through enhanced rock weathering (ERW) projects.
