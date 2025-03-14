EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:26 on March 14, 2025

European carbon prices were poised to snap a run of five weekly losses on Friday, as prices jumped late in the morning after a fairly lacklustre opening amid a surge of technical buying and options hedging.
