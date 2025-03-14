Asia Pacific > Indonesia poised to lift issuance moratorium next month, source says

Indonesia poised to lift issuance moratorium next month, source says

Published 07:43 on March 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:43 on March 14, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Indonesia is looking to lift its moratorium on international credit issuances next month, according to a source familiar with the matter, a move that could breathe life back to the bruised voluntary carbon market (VCM).
Indonesia is looking to lift its moratorium on international credit issuances next month, according to a source familiar with the matter, a move that could breathe life back to the bruised voluntary carbon market (VCM).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.