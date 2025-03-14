Asia Pacific > Australia offers A$750 mln for clean minerals development

Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia on Friday continued its clean energy spending, announcing it will invest A$750 million ($471 mln) in critical minerals and their development and processing through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).
