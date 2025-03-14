CN Markets: CEAs move in narrow range, fresh CCERs drive price volatility
Published 10:40 on March 14, 2025 / Last updated at 10:40 on March 14, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
Chinese carbon permit prices remained in a narrow trading range over the past week with shrinking volumes, while trading of the first voluntary carbon credits issued in China since 2017 has caused significant fluctuations in price.
