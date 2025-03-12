Americas > US EPA terminates $20 bln GHG reduction programme grants

US EPA terminates $20 bln GHG reduction programme grants

Published 02:42 on March 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:45 on March 12, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

The administrator of the US EPA announced Tuesday that the agency was pulling $20 billion in awards towards GHG reduction schemes from federal grant recipients following a review into alleged financial mismanagement.
The administrator of the US EPA announced Tuesday that the agency was pulling $20 billion in awards towards GHG reduction schemes from federal grant recipients following a review into alleged financial mismanagement.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.