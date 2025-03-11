Americas > Washington carbon market linkage would amplify regional emissions cuts but hurt state revenues -analysis

Washington carbon market linkage would amplify regional emissions cuts but hurt state revenues -analysis

Published 23:54 on March 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:54 on March 11, 2025  /  Americas, Canada, US

Linking Washington state’s carbon market with California and Quebec would lead to greater overall emissions reductions but could reduce Washington’s auction revenues and slow local air quality improvements, a new report has found.
