Washington carbon market linkage would amplify regional emissions cuts but hurt state revenues -analysis
Published 23:54 on March 11, 2025 / Last updated at 23:54 on March 11, 2025 / Americas, Canada, US
Linking Washington state’s carbon market with California and Quebec would lead to greater overall emissions reductions but could reduce Washington’s auction revenues and slow local air quality improvements, a new report has found.
