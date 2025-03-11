CERAWeek: CCS needs to look beyond tax credits for ways to reach FID

Published 23:57 on March 11, 2025 / Last updated at 23:57 on March 11, 2025 / Brandon Mulder and Graham Gibson / Americas, US, Voluntary

Carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) developers in the US are searching for new ways to advance project proposals to final investment decisions (FIDs) as the industry faces new economic and political uncertainties, developers said Tuesday at CERAWeek.