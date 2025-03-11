Americas > Brazilian agricultural emissions reductions should be valued at $11.54 per tonne CO2 -study

Brazilian agricultural emissions reductions should be valued at $11.54 per tonne CO2 -study

Published 23:33 on March 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:33 on March 11, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Peer-reviewed research that integrated various carbon price determinants from all over the world has estimated that Brazilian agricultural emissions reductions should carry an intrinsic valuation of $11.54 per tonne CO2 equivalent.
