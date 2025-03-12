Americas > PREVIEW: RGGI Q1 allowance sale battered sub-$20 amidst US-Canada tariff tit-for-tat uncertainty

PREVIEW: RGGI Q1 allowance sale battered sub-$20 amidst US-Canada tariff tit-for-tat uncertainty

Published 04:19 on March 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 04:19 on March 12, 2025  / and /  Americas, US

Market participants and analysts largely expect RGGI’s first quarterly permit sale to clear sub-$20 amid ongoing macro uncertainty from US-Canada tariff-driven volatility and lack of regulatory clarity.
Market participants and analysts largely expect RGGI’s first quarterly permit sale to clear sub-$20 amid ongoing macro uncertainty from US-Canada tariff-driven volatility and lack of regulatory clarity.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.