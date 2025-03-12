PREVIEW: RGGI Q1 allowance sale battered sub-$20 amidst US-Canada tariff tit-for-tat uncertainty

Published 04:19 on March 12, 2025 / Last updated at 04:19 on March 12, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Chris Ward / Americas, US

Market participants and analysts largely expect RGGI’s first quarterly permit sale to clear sub-$20 amid ongoing macro uncertainty from US-Canada tariff-driven volatility and lack of regulatory clarity.