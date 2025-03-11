Americas > Industry groups challenge US EPA waiver for California truck emissions rules

Industry groups challenge US EPA waiver for California truck emissions rules

Published 17:47 on March 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:47 on March 11, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A coalition of US industry groups has challenged a recent federal decision related to California’s authority to regulate truck emissions.
A coalition of US industry groups has challenged a recent federal decision related to California’s authority to regulate truck emissions.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.