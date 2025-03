Euro Markets: EUAs stabilise after early weakness as energy markets recover losses ahead of COT data

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



EU carbon prices halted two days of gains on Tuesday, giving up an early advance and falling through technical supports after a weak auction in the morning, as selling picked up amid a darkening macroeconomic mood and ahead of Wednesday's weekly positions data that was expected to show a sharp fall in long positions.