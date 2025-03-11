Americas > US regulator withdraws proposed CO2 pipeline rules for review

US regulator withdraws proposed CO2 pipeline rules for review

Published 00:25 on March 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:25 on March 11, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

Long-awaited rules for CO2 pipeline safety have been withdrawn for review, according to a US federal regulator.
